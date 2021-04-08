Police searching for suspect in Kennesaw bank robbery

article

Officers are searching for a suspect in a possible armed robbery at a Kennesaw bank Tuesday.

The Kennesaw Police Department says they were called to a Bank of America on the 2,700 block of Cobb Parkway after reports of a robbery around 11:40 a.m.

Witnesses told police that a suspect walked up to a teller and passed them a note saying that this was a robbery and that he was armed.

After taking a bag filled with an unknown amount of money, the suspect left fled the area.

The suspect is described as a stocky man around 6 feet tall. He was wearing gloves, all black clothing, a black mask, and an old-style Atlanta Braves baseball cap.

If you have any information that could help police in their investigation, please call the Kennesaw Police Department at 770-429-4533.

