Police searching for suspect in homicide at SW Atlanta park

Police are asking the public to help them identify a suspect in a homicide in Southwest Atlanta.

Officials with the Atlanta Police Department shared security camera footage taken near the homicide Monday morning.

According to police, the homicide happened at Deerwood Park on the 2,700 block of Alexandria Drive SW on March 26, 2021.

Investigators say the suspect was wearing a red hat, black shirt, black jeans, and red shoes and left the scene in what appears to be either a Hyundai Sonata or Elantra.

A Crime Stoppers Atlanta reward of up to $2,000 is available for anyone who has information that leads to the arrest and indictment of a suspect.

If you have any information that could help in the investigation, please call 911 or the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

