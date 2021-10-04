Police searching for suspect in Douglasville apartment shooting

article

Douglasville police are searching for a suspect after a shooting at an apartment complex.

According to officials, officers were called to the Crestmark Apartments on the 900 block of Crestmark Boulevard for a domestic incident on Sunday around 3:30 p.m.

When officers got to the scene, they say a subject fired gunshots inside one of the apartments.

Medics rushed one person to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries. Their condition is not known at this time.

Officers say they are still searching for the suspect and that this was an isolated incident.

The identities of the suspect and victim have not been released at this time.

