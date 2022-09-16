Police searching for suspect in DeKalb County gas station shooting

article

Police shared images of a man wanted for shooting two people at a DeKalb County gas station.

The DeKalb County Police Department said the shooting happened Monday afternoon at a Shell on Glenwood Road. Police said a man in his 30s and another in his 50s received treatment at a hospital. They were in critical condition on Monday.

Police said an argument between one of the victims and the suspect at around 5:30 p.m. led to bullets flying.

Police said the suspect left the Shell station on foot south on Glenfair Road. Police said he was dropped off by someone driving a tan or copper Infinity QX30 with a Georgia license plate: CNV 1786.

The person depicted in the photos — wearing a white shirt, black pants and carrying a blue bag — is wanted for aggravated assault, officials said. Police wanted driver for questioning and doesn't currently face charges.

Police said anyone with information can call detectives at 770-724-7850 or Crimestoppers at 404-577-TIPS.