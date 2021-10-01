Police searching for suspect in brutal attack of Clayton County woman

Clayton County police are looking to identify a suspect in the assault of a woman in September.

Officials say the unidentified female victim was dropped off at Southern Regional Hospital on Sept. 23.

The woman had serious, possibly life-threatening injuries, police said.

In the initial investigation, officials say they discovered that the victim potentially knew whoever attacked her. However, all the woman could provide was the man's nickname.

Officials say they are now trying to identify a Hispanic man who goes by the nickname "9" or "Nine." The suspect may hang out in the area of Upper Riverdale Road and Arrowhead Boulevard.

If you have any information that could help investigators, please call Clayton County detectives at 678-373-9619.

