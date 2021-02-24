Police searching for suspect in Atlanta bank robbery

article

Atlanta police are searching for a suspect in an afternoon bank robbery last week.

Officials tell FOX 5 the robbery happened at the Fifth Third Bank on the 2,500 block of Piedmont Road on Feb. 17 at around 4:30 p.m.

Security footage shows an unidentified suspect walking up to the county and handing a bank teller a note demanding money.

The teller complied with the demand, withdrew an unknown amount of money, and gave it to the suspect.

After receiving the cash, the robber fled on foot.

If you have any information about the robbery, please call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

