Police searching for suspect in armed rideshare carjacking

A woman told police her car was taken at gunpoint while picking up what she thought were regular passengers through a rideshare app.

The victim thought this would be a simple ride like any other. She said she was picking up two men on Baker Street.

However, she said at the end of the ride, one of the men pulled out a gun and forced her to get out of the car as she reached their destination on Central Avenue.

She did as she was told, and the two men took off in her 2015 BMW 328i.

The woman was able to get away without injury. Police have opened an investigation to look into her case.