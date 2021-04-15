Police searching for runaway 16-year-old Riverdale boy

article

Georgia police are searching for a 16-year-old Riverdale boy who has been missing since Wednesday.

Officials say 16-year-old Qadir Ajala left his home on the 8,000 block of Creekline Court in Riverdale Wednesday and never returned home. According to police, Ajala has a history of running away.

Alaja is described as being 5-feet-9-inches tall with a weight of around 170 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair in an afro.

The missing teenager was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants, and black shoes. He also has a clock tattoo on his right arm, Bible verse on his left arm, and 23 Psalms on his chest.

Officials say Alaja has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, PTSD, and oppositional defiant disorder.

If you have any information that could help police find Qadir Ajala, please call the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3747.

Advertisement

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.