Police searching for persons of interest in deadly Walmart shooting

South Fulton police are searching for three persons of interest in a deadly shooting at a Walmart last month.

Officials say on Feb. 26, a man was shot in the parking lot of the Walmart on the 6100 block of Old National Highway.

After running into the store, the man collapsed. Medics rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

On Monday, Police shared surveillance footage of a man and two women who they say may have information on the deadly shooting.

If you recognize them, please call South Fulton Police or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.