Man killed in shooting at South Fulton Walmart parking lot

A man has been killed after police say he was shot in the chest at a South Fulton Walmart.

Officials tell FOX 5 they were called at 1:40 Wednesday afternoon to a Walmart on the 6100 block of Old National Highway in College Park after reports of a shooting.

According to police, the unidentified man was shot in the chest in the store's parking lot, then ran back into the store and collapsed.

Medics rushed the man to a nearby hospital in serious condition. Officials say he died at the hospital.

Investigators are working to obtain surveillance video at this time.

They do not have a description of any possible suspects or vehicles involved in the shooting.

If you have any information that could help detectives, please call South Fulton police.