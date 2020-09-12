Police searching for persons of interest in deadly Atlanta triple shooting

article

Atlanta police are searching for three persons of interest believed to be connected to a deadly triple shooting in August.

Officials tell FOX the shooting happened on the 400 block of Oliver Street around 12:46 p.m. on Aug. 12. When officers arrived they found three men in their 60s with gunshot wounds.

One of the victims, identified as Charles Pharms Jr., was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS. The other two men, William Robert Banks and Bennie C. Harris, were transported to Grady Hospital alert, conscious, and breathing.

During the investigation, officials say they obtained surveillance footage of three men believed to be present during the shooting. Investigators would like to speak to the men to try to answer a few questions they have about what led up to the violence.

Officials have also released a photo of a vehicle that was on the footage around the time of the shooting.

If you have any information that can help police identify these persons of interest, please call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

