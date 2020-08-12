Police: 1 dead, 2 injured following Atlanta shooting

Atlanta police are investigating following a triple shooting Wednesday.

According to investigators, the shooting happened in the 400 block of Oliver St NW. around 12:46 pm. Officers found 3 male victims, all suffering from gunshot wounds, on the scene.

One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS, while the two other males were taken to Grady Memorial Hosptial.

Homicide Detectives are assisting in the investigation.

No word on what led up to the shooting.

An investigation continues.

