Police searching for person of interest in deadly SW Atlanta shooting

Atlanta police need your help identifying a person of interest in a deadly shooting in front of Woodruff Park.

Officials tell FOX 5 they were called to a person shot at 91 Peachtree Street on Aug. 2 at around 8:46 p.m.

When they got to the scene, officers found a 35-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Medics rushed the victim to Grady Hospital, but he did not survive his injuries.

Investigators believe the victim had gotten into a fight with another man, which led to the shooting.

Officers have not released the identity of the victim at this time.

If you have any information on the shooting or the person of interest, please call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS or the Atlanta Police Department Homicide Unit at 404-546-4235.

