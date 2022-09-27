Police searching for multiple suspects in shooting at Atlanta home

Atlanta police are still looking for two men they believe to have been involved in a shooting earlier this month.

On Sept. 2, officers responded to a call about a shooting and damaged property at 251 Walker Street.

They were able to recover 18 shell casings at the scene. Witnesses told officers they saw multiple people shooting at each other just after midnight. One of the cars involved is thought to be a white Dodge Durango.

Investigators are asking for the public's help identifying and locating two men seen in surveillance footage from that night. They say these men exchanged gunfire with another unknown person.

If you recognize these men or have any additional information about this case, investigators ask that you submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online www.crimestoppersatlanta.org or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637).

Investigators say there is a $5000 reward for tips that could lead to an arrest and indictment.