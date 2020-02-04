Police searching for missing Woodstock teen girl

Police in Woodstock are asking for your help finding a missing 17-year-old girl.

Police say 17-year-old Abigail was last seen with friends at a Woodstock hotel. (Woodstock Police Department)

Woodstock Police shared a photo fo 17-year-old Abigail Miller on their Facebook, asking for the public's help in locating her.

According to police, Miller was last seen with her friends at the Microtel Inn & Suites in Woodstock. She never returned home.

Officials are considering Miller a runaway.

Police have not yet released any information on what Miller may be wearing, or where she may possibly be.

If you have any information that could help police, please call 911.