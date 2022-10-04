Police searching for missing man with Alzheimer's, Dementia

article

Clayton County police have issued a Mattie's Call for Gerald Fletcher. A Mattie's call is Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons.

Officers say the 60-year-old was last seen walking around Flint River Road in Jonesboro on Friday, Sept. 30 at 11 a.m.

He's since gone missing and police say he has not called.

Fletcher is said to be in the early stages of Alzheimer's and Dementia.

Police describe him as a Black male with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5-feet-9-inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing red shorts, a pink shirt and black slides.

Anyone with information on Fletcher's whereabouts is asked to contact the Clayton County police at 770-477-3550.