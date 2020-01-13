Police searching for missing elderly Brookhaven Alzheimer's patient found safe

Brookhaven police need your help finding a missing Alzheimer's patient who went missing overnight.

If you see Joanne Yim, call 911 immediately. (Brookhaven Police Department)

According to police, 90-year-old Joanne Yim left her home in Brookhaven between 8:30 p.m. on Sunday and 10 Monday morning.

Yim, who suffers from Alzheimer's, was last seen in the area of Blair Circle near Johnson Ferry Road.

Monday afternoon, police said Yim was found safe. Further details were not immedaiately available