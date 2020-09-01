Police searching for missing 65-year-old woman with dementia

The Clayton County Police Department needs your help finding a missing 65-year-old woman.

Stephanie Edwards walked away from Southern Regional Medical Center on Upper Riverdale Road Monday evening.

According to police, Edwards has been diagnosed with dementia.

9/2/2020 - Mattie's Call issued for Stephanie Edwards (Clayton County PD)

Edwards was last seen wearing a black, red, and white t-shirt with black jeans and a black baseball cap. She's 5'3" and weighs about 120 pounds.

Anyone with information on Edwards' whereabouts is asked to call the police department at 770-477-3550.