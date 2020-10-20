Police searching for missing 61-year-old Georgia man with dementia

article

The South Fulton Police Department is asking the public for help finding a missing 61-year-old man who may be endangered.

Officials say Tyrone Parker was last seen at his home on the 5,700 block of Deerfield Trail.

According to police, Parker suffers from dementia.

The missing man was last seen wearing a blue dress shirt, denim jacket, and black Nike tennis shoes.

If you have any information that can locate Parker, please call 911.

