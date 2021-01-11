Police searching for missing 16-year-old Hall County boy

article

Hall County deputies need your help finding a teenager who disappeared over the weekend.

The Hall County Sheriff's Office released a BOLO for 16-year-old Kevin Michael Willis.

Officials say Willis was last seen on Jan. 9 at his home on the 8,700 block of Moss Hill Drive in Clermont, Georgia.

Investigators told FOX 5 they are concerned that the teen may harm himself.

Willis is described as being 5-feet-8-inches tall with a weight of 135 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

The missing teen was last seen wearing a black hoodie, gray jogging pants, and black Nike shoes.

If you have any information that could help find Willis, please call the Hall County Sheriff's Office at 770-533-7187.

