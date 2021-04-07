Police searching for missing 13-year-old Clayton County boy

article

Clayton County police officers are searching for a missing teenager who reportedly ran away from home Tuesday.

The Clayton County Police Department says that 13-year-old Sanchez Latimore was last seen on the 80 block of Oriole Drive in Jonesboro.

Police say that Latimore has been diagnosed with ADHD and multiple mood disorder and hasn't taken his medication since 2020.

Officials described the missing teen as being 5-feet-6-inches tall with a weight of 120 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Latimore was last seen wearing a long-sleeve black shirt with an orange logo on it, black jeans, blue skull cap, and an olive-green backpack.

If you have any information about where Latimore could be, please call the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550 or call 911.

