Police searching for masked suspect in Athens bank robbery

Athens-Clarke County police are asking the public to identify a suspect in a bank robbery Thursday afternoon.

Officials tell FOX 5 the robbery happened at a Wells Fargo Bank on the 1000 block of Gaines School Road at around 4:45 p.m. Thursday.

According to investigators, a white man entered the bank and gave the cashier a note demanding they put money in a bag.

The suspect then ran out of the bank with an unknown amount of money.

Police described the suspect as being around 5-feet-7-inches to 6-feet tall with a weight between 130 and 160 pounds.

He was wearing a blue hoodie, taper khaki pants, a brown beanie cap, black sunglasses, a gray face mask, and black latex gloves.

A reward of up to $1,000 is available to anyone who has information that leads to the arrest of the suspect.

If you can identify the man, please call Crime Stoppers at 706-705-4775 or Detective Johnson at 762.400-7060

