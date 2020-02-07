Police searching for a man who vandalized a southwest Atlanta church

Atlanta police are looking for this man who they say vandalized a southeast Atlanta church.

According to police, a witness was working a garbage route outside of the Haitian Ministry Theophile Church in Christ when he noticed bricks and debris scattered around the church.

He then saw a man walking by and minutes later he says the glass window of his truck shattered as a brick went through it.

One church member said he can't believe the damage.

Church members estimate the vandals caused about $10,000 worth of damage.

Anyone who may know the man in these surveillance pictures, Atlanta police ask to give them a call.