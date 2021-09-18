Police search near crime scene for man wanted in Clayton County robbery

article

Police in Clayton County are on the lookout for a "strong-armed robbery" suspect they believe is hiding out a few miles from where the alleged crime took place.

Police said Marcus "G" Goins, a South Carolina resident, is wanted for a robbery that took place at around 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning on Tara Boulevard in Jonesboro.

He is wanted in South Carolina and police believe he could still be in the area of Old Dixie Highway.

Police said the 28-year-old is about 6-foot-2 and 190 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Police said he was last seen wearing a pink hoodie.

Police ask any information on the suspect's whereabouts to be reported to investigators by calling 678-859-2961, 911 or Crime Stoppers.

