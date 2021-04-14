Man accused of shooting Burleson officer, fatally carjacking woman arrested

A fugitive who police say shot a Burleson officer and murdered a woman during a carjacking was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon after a manhunt.

Police tracked the murder victim's stolen truck to Gainesville. Jerry Don Elders, 39, was arrested after ditching the truck and running into a wooded area off i-35.

The manhunt started early Wednesday morning after police say Elders shot and wounded Burleson Ofc. Joshua Lott during a traffic stop. Lott is recovering at an area hospital.

Police are also investigating whether two other people with Elders had any involvement in the crimes.

Police said Elders was the one who immediately opened fire on the officer during a traffic stop early Wednesday morning on Hillside Drive, which is in a neighborhood near Burleson High School.

Advertisement

"He just leaned across the passenger side of the vehicle, just leaned across and started fire and shots right straight through the window of the car," said Burleson PD Chief Billy Cordell.

It's not known if the officer was able to return fire. Other officers drove him to the hospital in Fort Worth.

Chief Cordell said the officer was alert and stable. He was wearing a protective vest when he was shot.

"iI’s a remarkable story. He was shot, we believe, three times -- once in the chest, just below the shoulder and a through and through to his neck. Bullet went in one side and out the other," Cordell said.

Shortly after the officer was shot, police found the maroon Mazda SUV burnt-out and abandoned two miles away. Police say it appears it malfunctioned and caught fire.

Early on, police described three people in that vehicle based on video from the wounded officer’s body cam.

"What we’ve seen on video is we have two white males and a white female. There may be others that we don’t know about but right now two white males in a white female were in the vehicle," Cordell said.

Then, about a mile from where the SUV was found, police say Elders was involved in carjacking and shooting a woman on County Road 802.

The entire home was taped off as a crime scene while officers and Texas Rangers processed evidence. But that scene is not where police would eventually locate the carjacking victim.

"At 8:44 a.m. this morning a female arrived at the Joshua Police Department… with gunshot wounds. She was transported to Huguley Hospital. She was pronounced deceased," Cordell said.

How and why the victim ended up at the back door to the police department remains unclear. Her truck, a silver Toyota Tacoma, was missing.

Police then issued a Blue Alert – notifying law enforcement agencies to watch for Elders and the stolen vehicle. A license plate reader got a hit on the truck in Denton.

"Gainesville PD located the vehicle along I-35 and pursued the vehicle," Cordell said.

Police say Elders and another occupant of the stolen truck fled into a field.

Elders was arrested and taken to the Cooke County jail.

"For officers across the state, for our citizens and the peace of mind of so many others, we are extremely relieved he is in custody," Cordell said.

It is unclear what the status is regarding the two people who police said were passengers with Elder. One person has been talking with investigators, but they have not said if that person was involved in the crimes.

Lott is being treated at JPS Hospital in Fort Worth and is expected to recover.