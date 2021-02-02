Police search for suspect who lit 'Trump' flag on fire, vandalized home

Police are searching for a suspect who was caught on camera vandalizing a home and setting a flag on fire.

It happened on Jan. 17 around 1:46 a.m. Henry County police said a person arrived at the home on a four-wheeler and parked the ATV in front of the home located on River Point Drive in McDonough.

The suspect then spray painted the home and lit the homeowner’s "Trump" flag on fire using some sort of chemical sprayer, police said.

The flag was being flown from the home and police said it could have easily caught the house on fire.

The residents were home at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121 or Detective Pilgrim at 470-367-3864.

