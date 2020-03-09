Police search for suspect in violent armed robbery in Locust Grove

Concerned residents are circulating surveillance video of a violent armed robbery on social media, as police search for the suspect. A masked gunman struck at the Texaco gas station on Highway 42 in Locust Grove at around one Monday morning, firing his weapon during the robbery.

Locust Grove Police Capt. Matthew Long told FOX 5's Deidra Dukes, "He's dangerous, he's reckless and he's not got a lot of thought for his own safety much less anyone else's."

According to police, the robber ambushed the victim as he was closing up the store. "Brandishing a black handgun and forcing the store owner back into the store. He discharges his weapon a few times in the struggle."

Surveillance cameras captured the terrifying encounter, the gunfire and muzzle flash each time the robber fired his weapon. " I think some of the discharges may have been accidental, and then at one point, it looks like he is discharging the weapon intentionally into a hard floor, which also means he's not thinking about ricochet, the fact the bullet could've just as easily come back and hit him as well as the suspects", said Long.

The suspect fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash. He's described as a white male, just under 6-feet tall, wearing a gray sweater and bright white shoes. Police have identified a possible suspect.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact the police.