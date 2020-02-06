Police search for person of interest connected to dating app armed robberies

Riverdale police are working identify a person of interest in an armed robbery after meeting the victims via a mobile dating app.

According to authorities, the suspect went to the Harmony Pines apartments to meet the female victim on January 25 and take her on a date after using the dating app, ‘Plenty of Fish’.



When they returned to the apartments located at 363 Upper Riverdale Road, two males approached the male victim and told him to drive, while holding him at gunpoint. After driving a short distance, the gunmen assaulted, robbed, and carjacked the man.

A separate male victim met a woman at the same apartment complex on February 5 around 10:15 p.m. after finding the female on the dating app ‘Tagged’. He was also met by two males with guns who jumped in his car. However, the victim was able to get out of the vehicle and call the police after getting into a struggle with the gunmen.

The woman is considered a person of interest.

Anyone who can identify the woman or has information regarding these incidents is asked to contact the Riverdale Police Department at 770-909-5441. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

