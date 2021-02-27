Police search for missing girl in Austell

article

Police are searching for a girl who went missing in Austell, Ga., on Thursday night.

Austell police said Abigail Toeneboehn from Auburn, Ala., went missing from West Creek Stables, where she stays three to four days per week to train her horses.

Toeneboehn, who police described as an avid equestrian, left for the farm sometime around 11 p.m. and no one has seen or heard from her since.

Police searched the property and areas around the stables Friday morning with a canine unit but could not find her.

Austell police said she unusually left without her phone, wallet, jacket and car. She may have left to meet someone, police said.

"This is not typical behavior from Abi who adores her family and her animals," a spokesperson with Austell police said.

If anyone has any information please contact the Austell Police Department Sgt. Matt Atkins at 470-379-8382.