Police search for man accused of trying to lure child to silver van

Gwinnett County police are searching for a suspect accused of trying to lure a child to a white van in Norcross.

Police said 62-year-old David Ruiz is accused of attempted kidnapping and child molestation at Colonial Place Apartments, where police said he parked a silver Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van on Friday afternoon.

Police said he drove to the apartment complex on E. National Circle at 4:45 p.m. and had a child follow him to a stairwell away from where other children were playing outside. He attempted to have the victim come with him to the van.

Police said Ruiz's height is between 5-foot-5 to 5-foot-7 and he weighs between 170 and 200 pounds. Police said he has black hair with gray hair on the sides.

Police shared an image of his Georgia license plate: TCN5467.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 770-513-5300 or report information to Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS or www.stopcrimeATL.com.

