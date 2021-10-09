Police search for information on missing 13-year-old in College Park

Police are searching for a teenager who was reported missing late Friday night in College Park.

Police said 13-year-old Antavious Jones was last seen on the 1000 block of Flat Shoals Road in College Parka just before midnight on Friday.

Police said he has black hair and brown eyes. He is 5-foot-2 and weighs about 110 pounds. Jones was last seen wearing a white Adidas shirt and black shorts.

Police said the boy is diagnosed with ADHD and no other reported medical history.

A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Mr. Jones is being asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.

