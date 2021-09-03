Police search for gunman in Acworth bank robbery

article

Acworth police are searching for the suspect connected to an armed robbery at a bank.

According to investigators, a gunman entered the Credit Union of Georgia located in the 3100 block of Cobb Pkwy.

When police arrived at the scene victims said the suspect claimed to have an explosive device and demanded money.

The unidentified gunman is described as a male between 6 feet and 2 inches and 6 feet and 4 inches tall, with olive-toned skin, a light beard, dark hair, and a medium to large build.

Victims say the man was seen wearing a blue long sleeve shirt and dark pants.

The suspect left the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash, police say.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information on this case should contact the Acworth Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 770-974-123.

