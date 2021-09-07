Police search for family of 4-year-old boy found on Floyd County street
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. - Police in Floyd County need the public's help reuniting a boy found alone with his family.
Officials say the 4-year-old boy was found walking on Maple Street on Tuesday morning.
Police shared a photo of the boy smiling in the car. In the photo, the boy is shirtless and is barefoot.
If you know the child or can help police find his guardians, please call 911.
