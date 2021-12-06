Police search for Clayton County teen not seen in two days

article

Police in Clayton County said a 14-year-old girl is missing after she was last seen on Saturday in Morrow.

Police said Zariyah Barnett was last seen at the 1400 block of Persimmon Trace.

Zariyah is 5-foot-2 and weighs about 125 pounds. Zariyah was last seen wearing a blue and white sweater or jacket, black sweat pants, and two-strap black flip-flops.

MISSING PERSON UPDATES

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Zariyah Barnett is encouraged to contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

Advertisement



