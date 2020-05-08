Police search for arson suspect, reward being offered

Authorities are investigating after confirming a fire was intentionally set to a Cobb County home on Tuesday.

According to the Cobb County Fire and Emergency Services Fire Investigation’s Unit, 37-year-old Randell Kenneth Addison is suspected of arson after a room was set on fire inside a home located in the 2900 block of Lakemont Drive SW in Marietta.

Randell Kenneth Addison (Cobb County Fire & Emergency Services)

Addison is wanted for Felony First Degree Arson Endangerment, according to an arrest warrant

Anyone with information on this incident or Addison's whereabouts should call 770-499-3869. A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest or conviction in this case.