Police search for answers after man found attacked on train track

Atlanta Police are searching for answers after a man was found injured and unresponsive on train tracks.

"Miracles happen and if anyone deserves a miracle it’s Josh," Colin Kelly said.

Colin Kelly has not given up hope that his boyfriend, Joshua Dowd, will wake up from his coma.

"He’s the most kind, caring, and compassion-giving person I think I’ve ever met," Kelly said.

Atlanta police got a call Sunday morning to the 2100 block of Piedmont Road in the Lindbergh area.

According to the incident report, someone spotted the 25-year-old barely breathing, laying on the train tracks, and bleeding from the head.

"It was a blunt force trauma to his head. Someone has put him in a very tough spot," Kelly said.

Family and friends said they are grateful to the person that found Dowd.

Doctors project a long road ahead for recovery.

Coworker and close friend Kimberly Rivas said the fight is just beginning.

"We are here for him every step of the way from the beginning to the end. We will never leave his side," Kimberly Rivas said.

"All the positive energy that he always throws at people he needs that back," Kelly said.

This family hopes someone will come forward with answers.

"Our worlds are just falling apart. We can’t go anywhere without thinking about the impact he’s made," Kelly said.

Anyone with information should contact the Atlanta Police Department.

Friends have started a GoFundMe to help with mounting medical bills.

_____

