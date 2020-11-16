Police search for 2 Acworth boys missing since Sunday

article

Acworth police are searching for two missing children who have not been seen since Sunday.

Quenterrius Dixon, 8, and Jordan Dixon, 12, both left their home midday on Sunday and have not returned, police said. They were last seen in the Baker Road/Baker Grove Road area.

Quenterrius is described by police as being 4-feet-2-inches tall, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing blue shorts and an unknown color T-shirt.

Jordan is described by police as being 5-feet-6-inches tall, with black hair and brown eyes. He was seen wearing burgundy basketball pants and a black shirt with a black backpack.

Anyone who sees them should call 911 immediately. Anyone with information about their disappearance should call the Acworth Police Department.