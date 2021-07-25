Police: 3 men responsible for multiple Decatur carjackings

Decatur police are looking for three men accused of two separate carjackings within 24 hours.

Those who live in the area want the men captured before they strike again.

A doorbell camera captured the moments three men got away after carjacking a woman Thursday Afternoon.

According to Decatur Police, the incident happened in Decatur on Mimosa Place. The victim reported that she was in a white Jeep Cherokee when three men in a black car pulled up behind her, got out, pointed a gun at her and demanded keys.

RELATED: Deputies arrest woman for hotel room murder in Decatur

The victim wasn’t hurt but video shows two men taking off In the getaway car and moments later the jeep speeding behind.

The stolen Jeep was later found by DeKalb Police.

"My dad was actually born in this house right over there," Ashton Lambert said.

Ashton Lambert grew up in the neighborhood.

DEKALB COUNTY NEWS: 'New Black Wall Street Market' set to open Labor Day weekend in Stonecrest

"This place used to be a real nice quiet neighborhood. I moved out about 4 years ago but, apparently, this place is getting nuts," Lambert said.

Decatur police believe the three men are responsible for another carjacking the next day, Friday, less than half a mile away on Kirk Crossing Drive.

In this case, a police report the three men hit a man and forced a man to the ground before getting away in his vehicle.

The victim didn’t want to be identified but told our FOX 5 reporter he was doing ok.

"I would say if you’re going to park your car park close to the building for where people can see you or lock your doors. If you are a woman keep your purse close to you ," Lambert advised.

Many neighbors said they are on edge until the men are caught.

"You don’t have to do that. Find Jesus," Lambert said.

If you know anything about the men or incidents that could help Decatur Police come forward. You can remain anonymous.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.