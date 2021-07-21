Deputies arrest woman for hotel room murder in Decatur
DECATUR, Ga. - The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office made an arrest in connection to a June killing.
Deputies said they arrested 35-year-old Atlanta woman Aushun Lavoris Price Metropolitan Avenue in Atlanta on Wednesday.
She's charged with malice murder in the killing of 40-year-old Frank Hosey of Covington on June 19 in a Decatur hotel room on Glenwood Road.
Price is being held in DeKalb County Jail without bond.
