'New Black Wall Street Market' set to open Labor Day weekend in Stonecrest

A new venue near the Mall at Stonecrest is focused on encouraging African-American businesses in the metro Atlanta area.

The "New Black Wall Street Market" is set to open Labor Day weekend and is based on the legacy of "Black Wall Street" in the early 1900s in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

"It’s an emotional high starting to see this place impact the lives of people," director Matthew Hampton said.

What started as a vision has become a reality for Matthew Hampton.

"This idea was birthed out of a 20-year commitment the Allen family and Mr. Lecester Bill Allen, our founder, had to encourage minority entrepreneurship," Hampton said.

It’s a massive space located near the Mall at Stonecrest and is aimed at changing the statistics that most Black businesses fail.

"We want to change that dynamic. We want to see African-American businesses grow to full scale and have multiple employees. That creates jobs and grows an entrepreneurial base," Hampton said.

Hampton gave a tour of the space.

The main thoroughfare is based on Bourbon Street in New Orleans and will house shops, bakeries, and more.

"We created this market as a way to get fresh food into the community. Part of the model will be to have fruits and veggies from African-American farmers and local farmers," Hampton said.

There will be a natural pharmacy that sells natural herbs, tonics, and teas and also studio space for artists.

Madam C.J. Walker Boulevard will house nail, beauty, and barbershops.

There’s a "Pink Lion Jazz Club" for music lovers and a food hall with over a dozen different options including a soul fool spot based on "Big Mamas Porch."

"One of the things we have to do in order to get things right for the public is we have to vet every business that applies to come into our system," Hampton said.

As the final touches are added Hampton hopes it will positively impact the economy.

"We are establishing a legacy in the things that we do today," Hampton said.

So far, organizers have hosted two pop-up shops.

The big opening is set for Labor Day weekend.

