Police: Roswell man with autism goes missing twice in 1 month

article

Roswell police need your help finding a missing man with autism who has gone missing twice in a month.

Officials say 24-year-old Jeranty Clayton was last seen at the Studio 6 motel on the 9,900 block of Old Dogwood Road.

According to police, Clayton has been diagnosed with autism and has limited communicative abilities.

Clayton is described as being 6-feet-3-inches tall with a weight of 185 pounds.

The missing man was last seen wearing a brown jacket, blue jeans, and was carrying a backpack and purple suitcase.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

Advertisement

Clayton had previously been reported missing on Feb. 28, he was found safely the next day.

If you have any information about where Clayton could be, please call 911 or Roswell Police at 770-640-4100.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.