Police searching for man with autism missing in Roswell

article

Roswell police need your help finding a missing man with autism.

Officials say 24-year-old Jeranty Clayton was last seen on Sunday at around 5:30 p.m. when he left his room at the Studio 6 motel on the 9,900 block of Old Dogwood Road.

According to police, Clayton has been diagnosed with autism and has limited communicative abilities.

Clayton is described as being 6-feet-3-inches tall with a weight of 185 pounds.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

Advertisement

The missing man was last seen wearing a black hoodie, blue jean shorts, orange shoes, and was carrying a grey backpack and purple suitcase.

If you have any information about where Clayton could be, please call 911or Roswell Police at 770-640-4100.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.