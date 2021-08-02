Police: Woman ejected during car wreck on Northside Drive, in critical condition

article

Atlanta police said an accident on Northside Drive seriously injured three people and at least one driver faces charges for driving without a valid license.

Two men were driving either car and were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital with serious injuries. Police said a woman in one of the cars also sustained serious injuries and is in critical condition.

Police said the collision occurred at around 2 p.m. on Monday at Northside Drive and McDaniel Street.

The preliminary investigation indicates the at-fault driver was moving north when they attempted a left turn and collided with the second driver moving south. The woman occupied the southbound car and was ejected, police said.

Police said the at-fault driver faces charges of driving without a valid license. The second driver is detained for separate pending charges, police said.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

SKYFOX captured footage of a fire engine blocking two lanes on Northside Drive while police investigated.

