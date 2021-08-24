Police respond to person shot in south Atlanta
ATLANTA - Police said a person has been shot in south Atlanta.
Police said the shooting was in the area of Pryor Road.
A police K-9 was at the scene searching for evidence.
Police appeared to be focusing on an Exxon gas station.
FOX 5 Atlanta is working to learn the extent of the victim's injuries and if police have identified a suspect.
