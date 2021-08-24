Expand / Collapse search

Police respond to person shot in south Atlanta

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta learned Atlanta police answered a call of a person shot in the area of Pryor Road. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

ATLANTA - Police said a person has been shot in south Atlanta. 

Police said the shooting was in the area of Pryor Road. 

A police K-9 was at the scene searching for evidence. 

Police appeared to be focusing on an Exxon gas station. 

FOX 5 Atlanta is working to learn the extent of the victim's injuries and if police have identified a suspect. 

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

