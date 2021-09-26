Police rescue children from car stolen from South Fulton gas station

article

Officials said South Fulton police officers rescued two children after a carjacking.

The South Fulton Police Department said law enforcement safely recovered a three-month-old and nine-year-old who were inside an unattended car left running at a gas station.

South Fulton Police Department officers went to a BP gas station on 3515 Cascade Road when they were notified the car was stolen.

Police said the victim went inside the gas station and realized it was gone when she came back out.

The Atlanta Police Department and East Point Police Department contributed resources to the search.

Officers found the children unharmed shortly after the incident in Atlanta along with the victim’s vehicle.

Police said there were no suspects in custody on Saturday.

Anyone with information is urged to contact 911 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS.

