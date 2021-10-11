Police release video of suspect accused of kidnapping man at gunpoint for ATM card, PIN

Atlanta police shared footage of one of two suspects accused of kidnapping a man at gunpoint and robbing him of his ATM card and PIN and various tools. Police released the footage in hopes that a citizen recognizes the suspect.

Police said the alleged crime occurred around noon on Oct. 4. Police said a man called to report a robber at 115 Whitefoord Avenue. The man said he was working at that address when two people forced him into his own van and gunpoint, drove to an ATM and demanded he hand over his card and disclose his PIN. The victim said suspects also took bank cards, a cell phone, and power tools — a drill, nail gun, chainsaw and circular saw.

The victim told police the suspect pointed a "small silver gun" at him and said, "Don't move or I will kill you."

The victim told police the suspect tied his wrist with a banjo cord and his ankles with a red t-shirt and asked him to face down inside the van. They went to Edgewood Plaza and parked in the Kroger parking lot 91225 Caroline Street, according to a police report.

Video shows the masked suspect wearing a hat while using the ATM.

Police said the suspects fled on foot and the robbery victim was able to alert police.

Police said one suspect was wearing a red t-shirt and the second wearing a blue t-shirt. Police said a homeowner provided security footage of people matching the description of the suspects.

A police report said the victim freed himself after the suspects instructed him to wait in the van while they escaped.

Police said information on the case ca be reported anonymously to Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeATL.com.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

_____

GET BREAKING NEWS EMAIL ALERTS FROM FOX 5

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 5 ATLANTA APP FOR BREAKING NEWS AND WEATHER ALERTS