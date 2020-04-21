Police release images of persons of interest in deadly Walmart shooting in DeKalb County

article

Investigators in DeKalb County have released surveillance images of two men police are calling persons of interest in a deadly shooting at the Stonecrest Walmart.

The video shows a man approaching a home, ringing the doorbell before knocking. Police also released a photo of two men entering Walmart. Police said the man in gray hoodie seen inside the store is the same man since on the doorbell camera.

The shooting happened Sunday night at the Walmart located in the 5400 block of Fairington Road, just off of Panola and the Interstate 20 exit ramp. The victim, 22-year-old Jeremiah Smith, was rushed to an area hospital but later died.

Police released this image from the Stonecrest Walmart of two persons of interest in a deadly shooting on April 19, 2020. (DeKalb County Police Department / Supplied)

Police believe it started with an argument but quickly escalated into gunfire.

A dark-colored Chevy sedan could be seen roped off with police tape at the front entrance to the store. Police haven't said how the vehicle is connected to the case.

Advertisement

April 20, 2020 - Deadly shooting outside DeKalb County Walmart (DeKalb County Police Department)

Anyone with information is asked to call the DeKalb County Police Department Homicide Unit at 770-724-7850 or Crime Stoppers