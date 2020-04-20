Man killed in shooting at DeKalb County Walmart

Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a Walmart in DeKalb County.

Sunday night, police responded to the store in the 5400 block of Fairington Road, just off of Panola and the Interstate 20 exit ramp. Paramedics rushed the victim to the hospital, but he didn't survive.

April 20, 2020 - Deadly shooting outside DeKalb County Walmart (DeKalb County Police Department)

Detectives said it all started as an argument that escalated into gunfire. Other than that, not a lot of information is being given out about the case.

A dark-colored Chevy sedan could be seen roped off with police tape at the front entrance to the store. Police haven't said how the vehicle is connected to the case.

We also don't know what triggered the initial dispute.