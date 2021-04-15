Police recover family's stolen wheelchair-accessible van

article

Some good news for a mother and her daughter whose family's wheelchair-accessible van was stolen over the weekend.

DeKalb County police said on Thursday the 2000 Ford Econoline was found and will soon be returned to the family.

Ruth Batchelor said she noticed it was missing from the parking lot of the Decatur Crossing Apartments on Grayson Place in DeKalb County on Sunday afternoon.

Batchelor's 23-year-old daughter Jordyn has a traumatic brain injury and is minimally conscious following a wreck in 2016 and relies on the van to get around.

No word on what will happen to the GoFundMe account set up by the family to replace the vehicle.

