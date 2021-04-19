Police: Pedestrian fatally struck by car in Atlanta

article

The Atlanta Police Department said Monday a woman died after being struck by a car near 10th Street and Northside Drive in West Midtown.

Police said the adult victim died as a result of her injuries in the accident.

The driver who fatally struck the pedestrian stayed on-scene.

Police said they do not anticipate filing charges.

