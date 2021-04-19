Police: Pedestrian fatally struck by car in Atlanta
ATLANTA - The Atlanta Police Department said Monday a woman died after being struck by a car near 10th Street and Northside Drive in West Midtown.
Police said the adult victim died as a result of her injuries in the accident.
The driver who fatally struck the pedestrian stayed on-scene.
Police said they do not anticipate filing charges.
